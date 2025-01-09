Tragic Pattern: Second Student Suicide in Kota Highlights Mental Health Crisis
Abhishek, a 20-year-old JEE aspirant from Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in his Kota PG room, marking the second student suicide in the area within 24 hours. No suicide note was found, and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
- Country:
- India
A 20-year-old student, Abhishek, preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota, Rajasthan, allegedly took his own life by hanging himself in his PG accommodation, according to local police.
Originally from Guna, Madhya Pradesh, Abhishek had been enrolled in a coaching institute in Kota since May of the previous year. This tragic incident follows another suicide by Neeraj, a 19-year-old from Haryana, also preparing for JEE, who was found in similar circumstances.
The local police confirmed they were alerted at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Despite no suicide note being discovered, authorities are investigating, and the youth's body awaits post-mortem in a hospital mortuary, pending his family's arrival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
