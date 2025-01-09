Tamil Nadu Assembly Defies UGC's New Regulation: A Stand for Educational Autonomy
The Tamil Nadu Assembly urged the Union Education Ministry to revoke the UGC's new regulation on vice-chancellors' appointments, claiming it undermines state rights and damages the state's higher education. The resolution passed unanimously despite opposition from BJP, aiming to protect Tamil Nadu's educational autonomy.
In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu Assembly has urged the Union Education Ministry to retract the University Grants Commission's new regulation for appointing university vice-chancellors, asserting it contradicts constitutional principles and federalism.
Despite BJP opposition, the resolution was passed with broad political support, highlighting concerns about the state's higher education system's autonomy and integrity. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin led the charge, accusing the draft guidelines of unjustly empowering governors at the expense of state rights.
The assembly claims the regulations, tied to the National Education Policy 2020, threaten to erode the foundational principles of social justice in Tamil Nadu's education system and vows legal action if necessary to preserve state autonomy in educational governance.
