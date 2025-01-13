Campus Clash: Viral Video Sparks Investigation

On Monday evening, two student groups at a reputed college in Loni Kalbhor engaged in a violent confrontation, a scene captured in a video that quickly spread on social media.

The video footage shows students openly fighting, escalating concerns within the academic community.

The local police, led by Inspector J Karankot, have detained some students and are actively investigating the matter. This altercation reportedly arose from a trivial disagreement between second- and third-year engineering students that occurred the previous Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)