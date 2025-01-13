Campus Clash: Viral Video Sparks Investigation
A clash erupted between two student groups at a college in Loni Kalbhor, with a video of the incident going viral. Authorities are investigating the altercation, which stemmed from a minor argument between engineering students. Some students have been detained for further questioning.
On Monday evening, two student groups at a reputed college in Loni Kalbhor engaged in a violent confrontation, a scene captured in a video that quickly spread on social media.
The video footage shows students openly fighting, escalating concerns within the academic community.
The local police, led by Inspector J Karankot, have detained some students and are actively investigating the matter. This altercation reportedly arose from a trivial disagreement between second- and third-year engineering students that occurred the previous Sunday.
