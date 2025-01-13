Left Menu

Campus Clash: Viral Video Sparks Investigation

A clash erupted between two student groups at a college in Loni Kalbhor, with a video of the incident going viral. Authorities are investigating the altercation, which stemmed from a minor argument between engineering students. Some students have been detained for further questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday evening, two student groups at a reputed college in Loni Kalbhor engaged in a violent confrontation, a scene captured in a video that quickly spread on social media.

The video footage shows students openly fighting, escalating concerns within the academic community.

The local police, led by Inspector J Karankot, have detained some students and are actively investigating the matter. This altercation reportedly arose from a trivial disagreement between second- and third-year engineering students that occurred the previous Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

