Kerala's Global Education Vision: A New Dawn for Local Institutions

Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal emphasized globalisation's role in Kerala's increasing number of students studying abroad. At an education conclave, he outlined plans to establish world-class educational institutions within Kerala, aiming to position the state as a global education hub by prioritizing infrastructure and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:04 IST
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal
Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal addressed the rising trend of students venturing abroad for higher studies, emphasizing that this does not concern the state but reflects globalisation's impact. He highlighted these observations at an international higher education conclave organized by Kerala's Department of Higher Education.

Balagopal revealed that 13.2 lakh Indian students pursued education overseas in 2022, 4% of whom were from Kerala. He assured that the state's ambition remains to enable access to world-class education within its borders, reducing the need for overseas education.

The minister reiterated Kerala's commitment to reform higher education by establishing international-standard institutions. The government has invested substantially to enhance infrastructure, aiming to position Kerala as a global education destination, backed by Rs 6,000 crore in funding for education sector advancements over the last four years.

