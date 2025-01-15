Odisha Embraces NEP 2020 to Revolutionize Education

In a significant move towards educational reform, the Odisha government has announced the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across all schools in the state. The decision also involves adopting the National Curriculum Framework with local contextual adaptations.

The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha made this announcement public, noting that the move aligns with the government's commitment to strengthening the state's educational framework. The policy, as outlined by the Ministry of Education, aims to bring transformative changes to educational practices within Odisha.

This development follows the state's earlier declaration to implement NEP 2020 in all state-run universities and colleges, set to begin in the 2024-25 academic session. Key reforms include promoting multidisciplinary learning, skill development, a choice-based credit system, and increased educational flexibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)