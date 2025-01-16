Left Menu

NEET-UG: Paper Tradition Prevails Amid Digital Deliberations

The Centre announced NEET-UG will continue in pen and paper mode, following discussions between education and health ministries. The decision came amid scrutiny over alleged exam irregularities and suggestions for digital reform. NEET remains India's largest medical entrance test, involving over 24 lakh candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:03 IST
The Centre has opted to maintain the NEET-UG exam in its traditional pen and paper format, quelling discussions about an online transition. This decision emerged after intensive talks between the education and health ministries.

An official from the National Testing Agency confirmed, "As resolved by the National Medical Commission, the NEET-UG will proceed in a single-day, single-shift OMR-based format." The debate over switching to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been ongoing, primarily driven by a previous paper leak controversy.

The NEET exam, taken by a record 24 lakh candidates in 2024, is crucial for admission into medical colleges across India. In light of alleged irregularities in NEET and PhD entrance NET exams, the Centre initiated a panel to ensure exam integrity, which suggested multi-stage testing as a futuristic possibility.

