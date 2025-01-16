Left Menu

Smiles and Frowns: The Unspoken Language of Monetary Policy

A study reveals that expressions like smiles and frowns of central bankers, including ECB's Christine Lagarde and Mario Draghi, can influence financial markets. The research highlights how traders respond not just to words, but to the emotional expressions accompanying them, shaping bond yields and market reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:42 IST
Smiles and Frowns: The Unspoken Language of Monetary Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered that the facial expressions and emotional tones of European Central Bank presidents can significantly sway financial markets.

The research from Giessen University shows that even subtle changes in expressions from Christine Lagarde and her predecessor, Mario Draghi, can impact interest rate perceptions and market movements.

Findings suggest a profound connection between non-verbal cues and market responses, urging both policymakers and traders to consider the emotional undertones alongside verbal cues during financial announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025