Smiles and Frowns: The Unspoken Language of Monetary Policy
A study reveals that expressions like smiles and frowns of central bankers, including ECB's Christine Lagarde and Mario Draghi, can influence financial markets. The research highlights how traders respond not just to words, but to the emotional expressions accompanying them, shaping bond yields and market reactions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:42 IST
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered that the facial expressions and emotional tones of European Central Bank presidents can significantly sway financial markets.
The research from Giessen University shows that even subtle changes in expressions from Christine Lagarde and her predecessor, Mario Draghi, can impact interest rate perceptions and market movements.
Findings suggest a profound connection between non-verbal cues and market responses, urging both policymakers and traders to consider the emotional undertones alongside verbal cues during financial announcements.
