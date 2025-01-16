Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Udaipur Professor's Sudden Demise

Professor Naveen Chaudhary from Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur allegedly ended his own life due to illness-related distress. The 54-year-old was found hanging in his office after colleagues noticed his uncharacteristic behavior on the day of the incident.

Updated: 16-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded on Thursday as a professor from a government university in Rajasthan's Udaipur district allegedly took his own life. The police reported that the academic, identified as Naveen Chaudhary, aged 54, was found hanging from the window of his office.

A suicide note discovered at the scene revealed that Chaudhary had been suffering from illness-related troubles, which he cited as the reason for his drastic action. Bharat Yogi, SHO of Pratap Nagar, stated that Chaudhary was a faculty member in the Computer Science Department at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology.

On the morning of the incident, Chaudhary arrived at the university as usual, but deviated from his routine by not engaging with colleagues. Concern arose when he failed to respond to queries, leading staff to discover him in distress. Authorities are conducting further investigations, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

