Udyamotsav-2025: Igniting Young Entrepreneurship

Amity University, collaborating with the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education, organized Udyamotsav-2025 to promote entrepreneurship among students. The event featured 35 startups that presented their business concepts to a panel of six investors.

This initiative offered student entrepreneurs a platform to pitch their startups, seek investment, and receive guidance on their business models and strategies for scaling. The evaluation criteria included market potential, scalability, team strength, financial viability, traction, and competitive advantage.

Participants included innovative ventures like Mohammed Saalim's app for identifying counterfeit products, seeking Rs 2.5 crore in phased funding. Another team, led by Shreyansh Sharma and Divya Yadav, showcased smartwatches for Alzheimer's patients, aiming for a Rs 10 lakh investment. A shared emphasis was placed on fostering the entrepreneurial spirit crucial for India's future, as highlighted by speakers including Aseem Chauhan and Abhay Jere.

