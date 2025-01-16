Left Menu

Udyamotsav-2025: Igniting Young Entrepreneurship

Amity University, in partnership with educational bodies, hosted Udyamotsav-2025 to boost student entrepreneurship. The event featured startups pitching business ideas to investors, focusing on scalability and market potential. It highlighted the innovative spirit of young entrepreneurs like Mohammed Saalim, seeking funding for an anti-counterfeiting app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 23:48 IST
Amity University, collaborating with the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and the All India Council for Technical Education, organized Udyamotsav-2025 to promote entrepreneurship among students. The event featured 35 startups that presented their business concepts to a panel of six investors.

This initiative offered student entrepreneurs a platform to pitch their startups, seek investment, and receive guidance on their business models and strategies for scaling. The evaluation criteria included market potential, scalability, team strength, financial viability, traction, and competitive advantage.

Participants included innovative ventures like Mohammed Saalim's app for identifying counterfeit products, seeking Rs 2.5 crore in phased funding. Another team, led by Shreyansh Sharma and Divya Yadav, showcased smartwatches for Alzheimer's patients, aiming for a Rs 10 lakh investment. A shared emphasis was placed on fostering the entrepreneurial spirit crucial for India's future, as highlighted by speakers including Aseem Chauhan and Abhay Jere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

