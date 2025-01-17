Tragedy Strikes Yet Again: NEET Aspirant Takes Own Life in Kota

Tragedy struck Kota once more as an 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Odisha allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room, police reported on Friday.

The lack of a suicide note has left authorities scratching their heads in the Vigyan Nagar area's Ambedkar Colony, where the incident took place on Thursday night, adding another chapter to a disconcerting trend.

The young man, identified as Abhijeet Giri from Mayurbhanj district, had been preparing for the challenging National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a local coaching institute since April 2024.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Lal Singh Tanwar stated that the grim discovery was made by a mess worker at around 8 p.m. after repeated knocking elicited no response from Giri.

Deliberate attempts by the mess worker, joined by several hostellers, to open the door eventually revealed the tragic scene, with Giri hanging from the ceiling fan.

Forensic professionals and police are currently working to ascertain the exact reasons behind this untimely death, but the absence of a suicide note from the room complicates matters.

The incident has prompted police scrutiny over safety regulations, specifically the failure to install suicide prevention devices on ceiling fans, as mandated by district authorities for student lodgings.

Initial findings paint a picture of a committed student, dedicated to his studies, who was regular in attendance at his coaching center, according to the police statement.

This sucide marks the third such loss among coaching students in Kota this year—a city that remains under the spotlight for witnessing 17 student suicides in 2024 alone.

