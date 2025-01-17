Governors' Influence in University Appointments: A Growing Debate

The University Grants Commission (UGC), represented by Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, has reiterated the significant role of governors in appointing vice-chancellors of state universities. Kumar emphasized adherence to UGC's draft notification, which proposes an expanded gubernatorial role.

This statement gains importance amid a current dispute in West Bengal, where the state government and Governor C V Ananda Bose are at odds over the appointment of vice-chancellors in 34 state universities. Historically, university chancellors have always overseen VC appointments, and the recent draft regulations continue this tradition, according to Kumar.

Despite opposition from the West Bengal state government, which seeks more influence in these appointments, Kumar insists that the governor's involvement is crucial for enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian universities. The debate highlights tensions between state and central governance in higher education appointments.

