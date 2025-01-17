Controversy Surrounds NEET Cut-Off Reduction

The Congress party has raised questions regarding the recent reduction in cut-off percentiles for postgraduate medical courses via NEET, alleging potential favoritism towards private colleges.

Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary, referenced reports indicating that the percentile was reduced due to low demand in non-clinical branches.

The move, under the Modi government, has sparked debate, with the opposition suggesting it may disproportionately benefit private institutions over public ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)