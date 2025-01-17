Controversy Surrounds NEET Cut-Off Reduction
The Congress has questioned the government's decision to lower the cut-off percentile for NEET admissions to postgraduate medical courses. Concerns have been raised about whether this benefits private medical colleges, as the lowering of cut-offs reportedly affects seats in less-demanded non-clinical branches.
New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:52 IST
- India
The Congress party has raised questions regarding the recent reduction in cut-off percentiles for postgraduate medical courses via NEET, alleging potential favoritism towards private colleges.
Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary, referenced reports indicating that the percentile was reduced due to low demand in non-clinical branches.
The move, under the Modi government, has sparked debate, with the opposition suggesting it may disproportionately benefit private institutions over public ones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
