Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds NEET Cut-Off Reduction

The Congress has questioned the government's decision to lower the cut-off percentile for NEET admissions to postgraduate medical courses. Concerns have been raised about whether this benefits private medical colleges, as the lowering of cut-offs reportedly affects seats in less-demanded non-clinical branches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:52 IST
Controversy Surrounds NEET Cut-Off Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has raised questions regarding the recent reduction in cut-off percentiles for postgraduate medical courses via NEET, alleging potential favoritism towards private colleges.

Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary, referenced reports indicating that the percentile was reduced due to low demand in non-clinical branches.

The move, under the Modi government, has sparked debate, with the opposition suggesting it may disproportionately benefit private institutions over public ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025