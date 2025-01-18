Left Menu

Missing Students Found: A Tale of Friendship and Fear

Four Class 11 students from Bal Inter College went missing on January 15 but were found safe near New Delhi Railway Station by Noida Police. The students left due to fear of revealing exam failures to family. A complaint led to the formation of six search teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-01-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 09:39 IST
Four Class 11 students from Bal Inter College, missing since January 15, have been located safe by Noida Police, officials confirmed. The students disappeared from their school hostel early in the morning.

A rapid response from Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi led to a case registration and deployment of six dedicated search teams. They successfully found the students near New Delhi Railway Station by Friday evening.

Interrogation revealed that two of the students were anxious about their academic failures and feared informing their families. All four students are friends, providing comfort and support to each other during this ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

