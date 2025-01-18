Missing Students Found: A Tale of Friendship and Fear

Four Class 11 students from Bal Inter College, missing since January 15, have been located safe by Noida Police, officials confirmed. The students disappeared from their school hostel early in the morning.

A rapid response from Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi led to a case registration and deployment of six dedicated search teams. They successfully found the students near New Delhi Railway Station by Friday evening.

Interrogation revealed that two of the students were anxious about their academic failures and feared informing their families. All four students are friends, providing comfort and support to each other during this ordeal.

