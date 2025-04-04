Beyond Bollywood: The Enduring Friendship of Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar
The lifelong friendship between Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar extended beyond films to personal bonds and shared culinary experiences. Manoj, fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar', passed away at age 87. His deep connection with Dilip and Saira Banu exemplified familial ties in the Bollywood industry, marked by shared stories, films, and memorable moments.
Manoj Kumar, celebrated for his patriotic roles, passed away at 87, leaving behind a legacy intertwined with the legendary Dilip Kumar and his wife, Saira Banu. Their friendship transcended the cinematic screen, forming familial bonds.
Saira Banu recalled fond memories of the two icons cooking together and exchanging recipes, including Manoj's special 'achaar' omelette, while flying kites and enjoying the simplicity of their camaraderie—a representation of a vanishing era of genuine connections in Bollywood.
Manoj Kumar, whose real name was Harikrishan Goswami, adopted his stage name from a character played by Dilip. Saira describes his determination to collaborate with her in films like 'Purab Aur Paschim', highlighting Manoj's dedication and respect for their friendship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
