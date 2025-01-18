Left Menu

Tragic Pattern: Kota's Rising Student Suicides

In Kota, a hub for coaching institutes, the tragic phenomenon of student suicides continues with two JEE aspirants, Manan Jain and Abhijeet Giri, taking their own lives in the span of 48 hours. Despite their academic excellence, pressure and expectations prove to be overwhelming for many students.

In Kota, known for its intensive coaching centers, the tragic rise in student suicides continues to cast a dark shadow. A 16-year-old JEE aspirant, Manan Jain, reportedly hanged himself at his grandparents' residence less than 48 hours after a similar incident involving Abhijeet Giri in his hostel room.

The city has seen four suicides alone this year, triggering concerns over the relentless pressure faced by students. Despite being a brilliant student, no suicide note was found, leaving the reason behind these tragic incidents unknown.

Authorities received reports of Manan's death early on Saturday, with his family choosing to donate his eyes before claiming his body. This unfortunate trend highlights the urgent need for addressing mental health and emotional well-being among young aspirants.

