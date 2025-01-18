Delhi Schools Resume Physical Classes Amid Improved Air Quality
The Delhi government has mandated the resumption of physical classes in schools following the lifting of anti-pollution measures in the city. This decision was made after the Commission for Air Quality Management lifted Stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan. All educational institutions have been instructed to inform students and parents about the change.
The Delhi government has ordered all schools in the capital to resume physical classes after air quality measures were lifted. This directive follows the Commission for Air Quality Management's decision to revoke Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan.
Effective immediately, the directive applies to all government and private schools across the city, as detailed in the Directorate of Education's recent notice.
School administrators have been tasked with notifying students, parents, and staff about the resumptions, ensuring a smooth transition back to in-person learning.
