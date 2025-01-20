Left Menu

NAMTECH Revolutionizes Manufacturing Education with Groundbreaking Expo

NAMTECH held its first graduation ceremony for its iPMP – Smart Manufacturing class of 2024 at Mahatma Mandir. The event featured the inaugural MET Expo, highlighting advanced digital technologies and NAMTECH's futuristic learning elements. The institute fosters innovation in manufacturing education, empowering young minds as 'Conscious Technologists' to support India's manufacturing vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:39 IST
Gandhinagar witnessed a landmark event as NAMTECH held its inaugural graduation ceremony for the International Professional Master's Program (iPMP) in Smart Manufacturing. The ceremony, hosted on January 18, 2025, at Mahatma Mandir, featured Dr. K Radhakrishnan and other distinguished guests, congratulating 53 new graduates.

The event coincided with the first Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology (MET) Expo, showcasing cutting-edge digital technologies. The immersive experience emphasized NAMTECH's commitment to molding a future-ready workforce, with demonstrations of their state-of-the-art equipment and innovations.

NAMTECH's approach aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, promoting a multi-disciplinary curriculum designed to produce 'Conscious Technologists.' Committed to India's 'Make in India' vision, NAMTECH's initiatives aim to drive the country's transformation into a manufacturing powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

