Brightchamps Acquires Edjust to Boost Global Edtech Ambitions

Brightchamps, a leading edtech platform, announced on Monday its acquisition of Edjust, an Indian K12 education marketplace, in a move aimed at bolstering global expansion efforts.

This acquisition, a combination of cash and stock, marks Brightchamps' fourth since its founding in 2020, following previous takeovers including Education10x, Schola, and Metamorphosis Edu. Financial specifics remain undisclosed.

Founded in 2022 by Dushyant Panchal, Anmol Mittal, and Sanjay Panikar, Edjust has a unique approach that merges artificial intelligence and emotional intelligence in sales, focusing on targeting parents highly interested in edtech products. The platform has established strong networks in the US and UK.

Ravi Bhushan, CEO of Brightchamps, highlighted that the acquisition is pivotal for the company's sustainable growth strategy, emphasizing the importance of customer satisfaction and net promoter scores.

Future plans include refining the sales model and expanding parent networks across all 30 regions where the company operates. A soon-to-be-launched vertical will offer academic learning in Maths, Science, and English, aiming for rounded student success.

Dushyant Panchal, co-founder and CEO of Edjust, expressed excitement about the partnership, noting its significance in advancing the edtech industry by enhancing sales authenticity.

