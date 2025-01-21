Kerala Assembly Opposes Draft UGC Guidelines, Calls for Federal Fairness

The Kerala assembly has unanimously passed a resolution calling on the central government to retract its draft University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, urging for a revised version that aligns with the spirit of the Constitution.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the guidelines, stating they marginalize state opinions, especially concerning the appointment of Vice Chancellors, and are incompatible with federalism and democracy. Vijayan stressed the power of state legislatures in establishing and supervising universities, while the Centre's role is limited to coordinating and setting standards for higher education.

The CM condemned the provision allowing private sector appointments as Vice Chancellors, viewing it as a push towards commercialization. The assembly demanded an inclusive approach in drafting the new guidelines, emphasizing the need for stakeholder engagement to uphold democratic values in higher education.

