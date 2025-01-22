Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Ski Resort Fire Claims 76 Lives in Turkey

Turkey investigates a fatal fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Bolu, which killed 76 people. Eleven individuals have been detained, including local officials and hotel management. The tragedy sparked national mourning, especially as the fire occurred during peak winter tourism, affecting numerous families.

Updated: 22-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Ski Resort Fire Claims 76 Lives in Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a harrowing incident, a fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Bolu mountains of Turkey has resulted in the tragic death of 76 individuals, with many more injured. The blaze has led to the detention of 11 people as part of an investigation, including the manager of the hotel, local officials, and the head of the fire department, according to Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

Grief swept the nation as President Tayyip Erdogan attended a funeral for eight family members among the victims. The fire occurred during the bustling winter tourism season, forcing guests to escape through windows and navigate dark, smoke-filled corridors, in the absence of fire alarms.

The Grand Kartal Hotel, part of the Kartalkaya ski resort, opened its doors to forensic teams for DNA tests as families of the deceased received 45 bodies. With an official day of mourning declared, the country grapples with the profound loss, while the hotel management vowed to assist in uncovering the disaster's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

