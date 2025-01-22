Tragedy Strikes: Ski Resort Fire Claims 76 Lives in Turkey

In a harrowing incident, a fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Bolu mountains of Turkey has resulted in the tragic death of 76 individuals, with many more injured. The blaze has led to the detention of 11 people as part of an investigation, including the manager of the hotel, local officials, and the head of the fire department, according to Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

Grief swept the nation as President Tayyip Erdogan attended a funeral for eight family members among the victims. The fire occurred during the bustling winter tourism season, forcing guests to escape through windows and navigate dark, smoke-filled corridors, in the absence of fire alarms.

The Grand Kartal Hotel, part of the Kartalkaya ski resort, opened its doors to forensic teams for DNA tests as families of the deceased received 45 bodies. With an official day of mourning declared, the country grapples with the profound loss, while the hotel management vowed to assist in uncovering the disaster's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)