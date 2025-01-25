Left Menu

FIITJEE Centres Close Abruptly, Leaving Students and Parents in Disarray

FIITJEE, a coaching institute, has faced allegations of unexpectedly shutting down various centres in Delhi-NCR, leaving thousands of students and parents in a bind. The institute's founder DK Goyal and other officials have been booked based on complaints of conspiracy and breach of trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

FIITJEE, a renowned coaching institute, is under scrutiny after several of its centres in Delhi-NCR unexpectedly shut down, leaving students and parents in distress. According to a Noida Police spokesperson, a complaint from parents resulted in a case being registered against the institute's owner, DK Goyal, and 11 others, including key officials.

Authorities have charged them with criminal conspiracy and breach of trust, based on complaints that FIITJEE centres closed without notice and that teachers resigned due to unpaid salaries. One complainant, Satsang Kumar from Greater Noida, reported a sudden closure of the institution's Noida centre, allegedly affecting over two thousand students.

Additional allegations were made by Manoj Kumar, citing that many students are now left stranded after paying significant fees. FIITJEE, known for its coaching for competitive engineering exams, operates 73 centres nationwide. The ongoing situation continues to evolve, affecting students and their educational pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

