Financial Crisis and Governance Challenges in Tamil Nadu Universities

Tamil Nadu's state universities face financial adversity, unable to pay staff, with governance allegedly compromised by government intervention. Governor Ravi highlights the autonomy erosion, teacher shortages, and impacts on student employability. The quality of education and research suffers, amid concerns over national security threats on campuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:27 IST
The financial situation in Tamil Nadu's state-run universities has reached a critical point, Governor R N Ravi revealed, citing an inability to pay teachers and an ongoing governance crisis.

He accused state government interference of undermining university autonomy, leading to diminished educational standards and a concerning shortage of faculty members.

This situation not only jeopardizes student prospects but also raises alarms over national security threats, with Governor Ravi urging vigilance against disruptive elements targeting the state's social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

