Financial Crisis and Governance Challenges in Tamil Nadu Universities

The financial situation in Tamil Nadu's state-run universities has reached a critical point, Governor R N Ravi revealed, citing an inability to pay teachers and an ongoing governance crisis.

He accused state government interference of undermining university autonomy, leading to diminished educational standards and a concerning shortage of faculty members.

This situation not only jeopardizes student prospects but also raises alarms over national security threats, with Governor Ravi urging vigilance against disruptive elements targeting the state's social harmony.

