Parents in Uproar Over Sudden Closure of FIITJEE Centres

The sudden shutdown of FIITJEE centres in Noida and Ghaziabad has left parents outraged. The institute’s founder and several executives have been booked by the police. Parents demand refunds and governmental intervention to save their children’s future, as they consider legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 26-01-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 01:02 IST
The unexpected closure of FIITJEE centres in Noida and Ghaziabad has sparked outrage among parents, many of whom gathered at the firm's Noida Sector 62 institute to demand government intervention.

The Noida Police reported that FIITJEE's founder and 11 others face charges following the abrupt shutdown of several centres in Delhi-NCR. Key figures named include founder DK Goyal, CFO Rajiv Babbar, COO Manish Anand, and Greater Noida branch head Ramesh Batlesh.

Parents, having paid significant fees, are now anxious about their children's academic future, calling for full refunds and immediate action from authorities, with some contemplating legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

