Left Menu

Digital Literacy Surge: Insights from ASER 2024

The ASER 2024 survey highlights that 57% of children aged 14-16 use smartphones for education, while 76% access social media. The start of a digital literacy section reveals 82% know smartphone use. The survey underscores a gender gap in ownership and the evolving role of digital skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:37 IST
Digital Literacy Surge: Insights from ASER 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 reveals that over half of children aged 14 to 16 use smartphones for educational purposes. Meanwhile, a significant 76% engage with social media through these devices, illustrating the double-edged role of technology in youth education and communication.

Conducted nationwide across rural districts in India, the ASER survey reached nearly 650,000 children. This year, a new digital literacy section was included, targeting older children and assessing self-reported digital skills, access, and smartphone ownership.

The report highlights a persistent gender gap in smartphone ownership among youths and emphasizes the sustained impact of digital skills acquired during the pandemic. While smartphone usage remains prevalent for both education and social engagement, ownership is notably skewed towards males, revealing societal disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025