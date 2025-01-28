Digital Literacy Surge: Insights from ASER 2024

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 reveals that over half of children aged 14 to 16 use smartphones for educational purposes. Meanwhile, a significant 76% engage with social media through these devices, illustrating the double-edged role of technology in youth education and communication.

Conducted nationwide across rural districts in India, the ASER survey reached nearly 650,000 children. This year, a new digital literacy section was included, targeting older children and assessing self-reported digital skills, access, and smartphone ownership.

The report highlights a persistent gender gap in smartphone ownership among youths and emphasizes the sustained impact of digital skills acquired during the pandemic. While smartphone usage remains prevalent for both education and social engagement, ownership is notably skewed towards males, revealing societal disparities.

