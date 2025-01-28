Impact of Trump's Aid Cuts: Global Humanitarian Efforts at Risk
Massive cuts to U.S. foreign aid under President Trump threaten humanitarian programs worldwide, affecting field hospitals, landmine clearance, and drug supplies for diseases like HIV. Alarmed aid groups, reliant on U.S. funding, warn of severe impacts on food, shelter, and healthcare distribution.
President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to U.S. foreign aid have sparked widespread concern among global aid groups reliant on this funding. Field hospitals in refugee camps and landmine clearance efforts are among those most at risk.
The U.S. remains a dominant player in global humanitarian aid, supplying a significant $13.9 billion in 2024. Rapidly diminishing support has already led to closures, as seen with clinics in Thai camps for Myanmar refugees following a funding freeze for the International Rescue Committee.
While certain emergency food aid receives waivers, the broader impact of these cuts is multifaceted, affecting drug supplies and organizations serving millions globally. Influential figures warn of a catastrophic fallout, as the move poses dire consequences for vulnerable populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WHO's Urgent Call: $1.5 Billion Needed for Global Health Crises
WHO Launches $1.5 Billion Appeal to Address Unprecedented Global Health Crises
Gujarat Sets Global Health Standards: Dialogue on Health Diplomacy Launch
WHO launches $1.5 billion appeal to tackle global health crises
China's Firm Support: WHO in Global Health Spotlight