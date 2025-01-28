Left Menu

Impact of Trump's Aid Cuts: Global Humanitarian Efforts at Risk

Massive cuts to U.S. foreign aid under President Trump threaten humanitarian programs worldwide, affecting field hospitals, landmine clearance, and drug supplies for diseases like HIV. Alarmed aid groups, reliant on U.S. funding, warn of severe impacts on food, shelter, and healthcare distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:04 IST
President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to U.S. foreign aid have sparked widespread concern among global aid groups reliant on this funding. Field hospitals in refugee camps and landmine clearance efforts are among those most at risk.

The U.S. remains a dominant player in global humanitarian aid, supplying a significant $13.9 billion in 2024. Rapidly diminishing support has already led to closures, as seen with clinics in Thai camps for Myanmar refugees following a funding freeze for the International Rescue Committee.

While certain emergency food aid receives waivers, the broader impact of these cuts is multifaceted, affecting drug supplies and organizations serving millions globally. Influential figures warn of a catastrophic fallout, as the move poses dire consequences for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

