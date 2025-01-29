Left Menu

Delhi University's 'Acharsala': Nurturing Patriotism and Compassion

Delhi University's 'Acharsala' program focuses on teaching students virtues like patriotism and compassion through expert-led lectures. In its third session, the program emphasized the role of educational institutions, humanities, and technology in nurturing human values. Key speakers included university leaders and industry experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:06 IST
Delhi University's 'Acharsala': Nurturing Patriotism and Compassion
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University is advancing its 'Acharsala' program, designed to instill virtues such as patriotism and compassion among students, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The third lecture in this series, hosted by the Office of the Dean of Student Welfare, centered on 'Delhi University's Contribution to the Development of Human Values.'

Notable figures, including university officials and industry leaders, addressed the importance of educational establishments in promoting ethical responsibility and integrity, alongside the significant role of humanities and technology in fostering human values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025