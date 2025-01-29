Delhi University's 'Acharsala': Nurturing Patriotism and Compassion

Delhi University is advancing its 'Acharsala' program, designed to instill virtues such as patriotism and compassion among students, according to a statement released Wednesday.

The third lecture in this series, hosted by the Office of the Dean of Student Welfare, centered on 'Delhi University's Contribution to the Development of Human Values.'

Notable figures, including university officials and industry leaders, addressed the importance of educational establishments in promoting ethical responsibility and integrity, alongside the significant role of humanities and technology in fostering human values.

