Delhi University's 'Acharsala': Nurturing Patriotism and Compassion
Delhi University's 'Acharsala' program focuses on teaching students virtues like patriotism and compassion through expert-led lectures. In its third session, the program emphasized the role of educational institutions, humanities, and technology in nurturing human values. Key speakers included university leaders and industry experts.
Delhi University is advancing its 'Acharsala' program, designed to instill virtues such as patriotism and compassion among students, according to a statement released Wednesday.
The third lecture in this series, hosted by the Office of the Dean of Student Welfare, centered on 'Delhi University's Contribution to the Development of Human Values.'
Notable figures, including university officials and industry leaders, addressed the importance of educational establishments in promoting ethical responsibility and integrity, alongside the significant role of humanities and technology in fostering human values.
