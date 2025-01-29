Trump's Bold Move in Education: A Shift Towards School Choice

In a significant move, President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Wednesday that emphasizes school choice, notably by ceasing federal funding for public schools endorsing critical race theory. This strategic decision, announced by the White House, aims to reshape educational funding priorities.

Details about the impending funding cuts remain sparse, with White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt avoiding elaboration during a Fox News interview. A White House document highlights the Department of Education's pivotal role in guiding states to leverage federal funds to bolster K-12 scholarships and alternatives to public education.

The order, a victory for conservative advocates of school choice, also impacts military and Native American families, enabling access to educational funds for private schooling. The broader implications include the cancellation of student visas for 'Hamas sympathizers' and further executive decisions tied to America's upcoming 250th anniversary.

