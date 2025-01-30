Trump's Executive Order Takes Aim at Critical Race Theory
President Donald Trump has issued executive orders to restrict US schools from teaching critical race theory and to combat antisemitism on college campuses. These measures aim to cut federal funding for schools and universities that do not comply, sparking controversy over free speech and educational content.
President Donald Trump has signed executive orders targeting US schools and colleges, aiming to halt the teaching of critical race theory and to fight antisemitism on campuses.
The orders threaten federal funding cuts for educational institutions that fail to comply with the new directives, stirring debate over academic freedom.
The moves come amidst a backdrop of rising conservative criticism of liberal educational practices, drawing significant backlash from civil rights advocates who argue they're an overreach into educational content.
