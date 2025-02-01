CBI Cracks Down on NAAC Corruption Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the chairman and six members of a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection committee on charges of corruption. Among the arrested is a Jawaharlal Nehru University professor, highlighting the serious nature of the allegations, officials reported on Saturday.

Also implicated are top executives from the Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Though the foundation's president and other high-ranking officials are named in the FIR, they have not yet been detained, the CBI confirmed.

Allegations include bribing NAAC committee members to secure A++ accreditation through cash, gold, and electronics. Extensive raids were conducted in Chennai, Bangalore, Vijaywada, and other cities, where significant evidence, including Rs 37 lakh in cash, was seized, according to a CBI spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)