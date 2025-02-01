Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on NAAC Corruption Scandal

The CBI has arrested the chairman and six members of a NAAC inspection committee, including various officials from educational institutions, over alleged corruption to secure A++ accreditation. Cash, gold, and electronics were recovered during raids at multiple locations across India, highlighting the depths of the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:04 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the chairman and six members of a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection committee on charges of corruption. Among the arrested is a Jawaharlal Nehru University professor, highlighting the serious nature of the allegations, officials reported on Saturday.

Also implicated are top executives from the Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Though the foundation's president and other high-ranking officials are named in the FIR, they have not yet been detained, the CBI confirmed.

Allegations include bribing NAAC committee members to secure A++ accreditation through cash, gold, and electronics. Extensive raids were conducted in Chennai, Bangalore, Vijaywada, and other cities, where significant evidence, including Rs 37 lakh in cash, was seized, according to a CBI spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

