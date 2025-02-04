Left Menu

Odisha Revolutionizes Education with Cutting-Edge Tech MoU

The Odisha government has partnered with the CK-12 Foundation to offer advanced educational resources in the state. This collaboration will provide students and teachers with access to AI-driven tools, fostering a data-driven learning environment and promoting education equity across Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:29 IST
The Odisha government has taken a significant step toward modernizing education by signing a memorandum of understanding with a not-for-profit educational technology organization. The agreement aims to provide world-class educational resources to students, teachers, and schools throughout the state.

In an event attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the School and Mass Education department formalized its partnership with the CK-12 Foundation. This collaboration will grant free access to cutting-edge content and technology tools, including artificial intelligence, to enhance education methods and adapt to varying learning styles and competence levels.

Ahuja emphasized that AI is reshaping governance by boosting administrative efficiency and data-driven decision-making. By integrating AI into schooling, Odisha seeks to create a future-ready educational landscape, bridge educational divides, and ensure teaching resources promote equity and opportunity for all students in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

