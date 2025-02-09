Left Menu

Viral Outbreak Affects 150 Students in Surat Residential Schools

In Gujarat's Surat district, a viral infection affected 150 students across three government residential schools. Eighteen girls were hospitalized with fever. Health officials have deployed a team to manage the situation, isolating affected students and providing medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:17 IST
  • India

A viral outbreak has struck three government residential schools in Gujarat's Surat district, infecting 150 students, officials reported on Sunday. The schools, located in Wadi village of Umarpada taluka, house over 650 young learners.

The Chief District Health Officer, Dr. Anil Patel, confirmed that the students contracted upper respiratory tract infections, presenting symptoms such as cough and fever over the past few days. Among the affected, 18 female students were hospitalized on Saturday at a community health center.

To contain the situation, a team of over two dozen health personnel was dispatched to the school campus, tasked with screening students and providing necessary medical care. Principal Jaideepsinh Rathod of Sainik School reported initial health concerns to local authorities, leading to the prompt hospitalization of the girls. Former tribal development minister and MLA Ganpat Vasava also visited the site to oversee the response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

