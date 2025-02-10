Left Menu

Boosting Higher Education: The Rise of India's Leading States

NITI Aayog's report identifies Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala as top achievers in higher education enrolment for 2021-22. The report suggests improvements are needed in underperforming states and calls for increased funding and policy changes to ensure equitable access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:58 IST
A recent report published by NITI Aayog highlights Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala as leading states in terms of gross enrolment ratio in higher education institutions for the year 2021-22. These states outperformed others in ensuring broader access to higher education.

Conversely, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Jharkhand, and Bihar were labeled as underperforming in the same index, categorized as 'aspirational' states needing improvement. The report accentuates the need for a more equitable distribution of educational resources.

The report also calls for enhanced financial and administrative autonomy for state public universities and advocates more funding to reach the National Education Policy's 6% GDP target for education expenditure.

