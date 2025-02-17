Campus Tragedy at KIIT: Nepali Student's Suicide Sparks Uproar
A Nepali B-Tech student at KIIT allegedly died by suicide, sparking tension on campus. Nepali students were evicted, leading to their distress. Nepal's Prime Minister intervened, prompting a resolution. The accused in the case is under investigation. University efforts aim to restore calm and justice.
- Country:
- India
Tension rose at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) as a Nepali student, Prakriti Lamsal, reportedly died by suicide. The tragedy led to unrest among fellow Nepali students, who were allegedly forced to leave the campus without travel arrangements, resulting in their distress.
The situation prompted intervention from Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who assured students of support through diplomatic channels. Following his involvement, KIIT appealed for the return of its Nepali students, offering them the choice to stay in the hostel or return home, per their preference.
The incident attracted further attention as allegations emerged of blackmail leading to the student's suicide. Police apprehended the accused and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, the university maintained that their priority is ensuring peace and justice, while academic functions were set to resume soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Barcelona Steps in to Save Casa Orsola from Tenant Eviction
High Court Eviction Order Enforced Against Khoi-San Occupation at Union Buildings
USAID Eviction: A Blow to Global Humanitarian Aid
High Court Upholds Integrity of Police Investigation Process
NFR's Firm Stand: Eviction Drives Clear Unauthorized Railway Encroachments