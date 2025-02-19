Left Menu

Trump Administration's Deadline: Diversity Initiatives at Risk

The Trump administration has given U.S. schools and universities two weeks to eliminate diversity initiatives or risk losing federal funds, challenging the use of racial preferences in education. This action aligns with a Supreme Court ruling and has sparked concern about its impact on campus operations and student aid.

Updated: 19-02-2025 03:57 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration issued a directive requiring schools and universities across America to cease diversity initiatives within two weeks or face the withdrawal of federal financial support. This marks a significant development in the administration's ongoing effort to combat what it terms as 'wokeness'.

The Education Department's latest memo demands the cessation of racial preferences in admissions, financial aid, and hiring. It aims to rectify what they identify as widespread discrimination, particularly against white and Asian students, urging institutions to assess individuals based on merit, accomplishment, and character alone.

The mandate has stirred unease among educators and civil rights groups, who argue that it introduces ambiguity and threatens diverse and inclusive campus environments. The situation on campuses nationwide has become tense as institutions scramble to understand the ruling's implications while evaluating potential compliance risks.

