Tragic Loss: NIT Student's Alleged Suicide Sparks Investigation
Ayansh Sharma, a final-year student of NIT Hamirpur, was found dead in a suspected suicide. The student, from Bareilly, was part of a dual degree program at the prestigious Himachal Pradesh institute. The police are now investigating the incident, and the student's family has been notified.
- Country:
- India
A final-year student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur, Ayansh Sharma, has allegedly committed suicide, according to police reports on Monday. The young student hailed from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
Enrolled in a dual degree program at the renowned Himachal Pradesh institute, Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on Sunday evening. His peers quickly informed the NIT authority, prompting a police report.
Hamirpur's Superintendent of Police, Bhagat Singh Thakur, stated that the incident is under investigation. Meanwhile, the student's family has been duly informed of the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Police Crack Major Auto-Rickshaw Theft Ring
Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar Inspire Students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023
Two persons dead in blast at firecracker factory in Kotwalbudi in Nagpur's Katol tehsil: Police official.
Embezzlement case: New India Cooperative Bank's general manager sent to police custody till February 21.
Tragedy Strikes Ashoka University: Two Students Found Dead in Separate Incidents