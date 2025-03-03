Left Menu

Tragic Loss: NIT Student's Alleged Suicide Sparks Investigation

Ayansh Sharma, a final-year student of NIT Hamirpur, was found dead in a suspected suicide. The student, from Bareilly, was part of a dual degree program at the prestigious Himachal Pradesh institute. The police are now investigating the incident, and the student's family has been notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:23 IST
Tragic Loss: NIT Student's Alleged Suicide Sparks Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

A final-year student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur, Ayansh Sharma, has allegedly committed suicide, according to police reports on Monday. The young student hailed from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Enrolled in a dual degree program at the renowned Himachal Pradesh institute, Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on Sunday evening. His peers quickly informed the NIT authority, prompting a police report.

Hamirpur's Superintendent of Police, Bhagat Singh Thakur, stated that the incident is under investigation. Meanwhile, the student's family has been duly informed of the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025