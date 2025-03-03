Tragic Loss: NIT Student's Alleged Suicide Sparks Investigation

A final-year student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur, Ayansh Sharma, has allegedly committed suicide, according to police reports on Monday. The young student hailed from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Enrolled in a dual degree program at the renowned Himachal Pradesh institute, Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on Sunday evening. His peers quickly informed the NIT authority, prompting a police report.

Hamirpur's Superintendent of Police, Bhagat Singh Thakur, stated that the incident is under investigation. Meanwhile, the student's family has been duly informed of the tragic event.

