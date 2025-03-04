Campus Unrest: Rally for Resignation Amid Jadavpur Tensions

Amid mounting tensions at Jadavpur University, the CPI(M)-backed SFI plans a series of rallies on Tuesday to demand the resignation of state Education Minister Bratya Basu. The protests follow allegations of hooliganism by student wings of both the TMC and BJP, with further claims of a coordinated attack on the minister.

The campus clash involves various student groups, including the BJP's ABVP and SFI activists. Violent exchanges erupted at the entrance of Jadavpur University on Monday, underscoring the volatile atmosphere. SFI leaders remain steadfast, stating that protests will not cease until Basu resigns.

The unrest has resonated across West Bengal's educational institutions, with strikes called by the SFI causing widespread disruption. Incidents at the University of Calcutta and Presidency University mirror the broader conflict, as allegations of poster tearing and violence prompt police intervention and detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)