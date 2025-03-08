Left Menu

Campus Crisis: Clash Between Jadavpur University Students and Administration

Jadavpur University Teachers Association urges protesting leftist students to reconsider their class and exam boycott after a student was injured by West Bengal Education Minister's car. They demand immediate action, fair investigation, and mutual respect between teachers and students, pressing for long-pending student union polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:29 IST
The Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) has urged protesting leftist students to rethink their decision to boycott classes and exams following a March 1 incident. The situation escalated when a student sustained serious injuries from a vehicle associated with West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu amid campus protests.

While JUTA supports the students' demands for the withdrawal of alleged false police charges against them, the association emphasizes that academic activities should not be disrupted. They call for the university administration to engage in dialogue with students and deplore the administration's inactive role in addressing the crisis.

Led by various student fronts, the protestors have threatened to shut down administrative operations if discussions don't progress. JUTA seeks an immediate investigation into the incident, urging respect and dialogue to maintain the institution's traditions of student-teacher relations.

