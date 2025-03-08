Left Menu

Rajasthan's New Era: Regulation of Coaching Institutes and Skill Development Policy

The Rajasthan Cabinet has approved a significant Bill to regulate coaching institutes and enhance skill development. The new law mandates registration for institutes and introduces transparency measures. Additionally, a Skill Development Policy is set to modernize training facilities, aligning them with industrial needs, while an Equal Opportunity Policy aids persons with disabilities.

In a groundbreaking move, the Rajasthan Cabinet has approved a new Bill aimed at regulating the state's coaching institutes. Officials announced the Rajasthan Coaching Centers (Control and Regulation) Bill-2025, which was crafted after consulting central guidelines and local stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa emphasized mandatory registration for all coaching centres, highlighting that those with 50 or more students will face increased scrutiny. A state-level portal and a 24/7 helpline will bolster transparency and student support.

Additionally, the Cabinet unveiled a new Skill Development Policy to prepare youth for industrial demands, with modernized training facilities and a focus on emerging technologies like AI and cybersecurity. An Equal Opportunity Policy for Persons with Disabilities promises barrier-free governmental access.

