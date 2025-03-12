Left Menu

Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Strengthening Bodo Education and Cultural Ties

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam includes addressing the All Bodo Students' Union conference and inaugurating Lachit Borphukan Police Academy. The conference focuses on education, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation, fostering cooperation for sustainable development and practical solutions to enhance education and employment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set for a pivotal three-day visit to Assam, commencing March 14. His itinerary marks a significant engagement with the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) as he addresses their annual conference in Kokrajhar, and inaugurates the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy at Dergaon, sources revealed on Wednesday.

Scheduled to inaugurate the police academy on March 15, Shah will continue to Mizoram before returning to Guwahati for the night, eventually addressing the 57th ABSU conference. ABSU president Dipen Boro emphasized the four-day conference in Kokrajhar District's Dotma will unite policymakers, educators, and leaders to discuss education and youth advancement, aligning with the 'Mission Quality Education Movement-2030' objectives.

The summit will deliberate on empowering students, assessing NEP 2020's influence on regional education, and examining Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma's socio-cultural legacy. Another key discussion will focus on peace and sustainable development within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Enriched by collaborative dialogue, the event will feature diverse engagements like sports, cultural evenings, and exhibitions, ultimately fostering actionable future policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

