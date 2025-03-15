Massive Protests Rock Belgrade Amid Corruption Allegations

Massive protests have swept through Belgrade, as over 100,000 demonstrators took to the streets in a bold display against President Aleksandar Vucic's government. The protests were initially triggered by a deadly railway station roof collapse, leading to accusations of corruption and government negligence.

Among the diverse crowd were students, teachers, and farmers, all united in challenging Vucic's 12-year rule. The government has dismissed claims of graft, attributing unrest to foreign interference. Despite largely peaceful demonstrations, incidents of violence were reported, including an attack on protesters by a vehicle and assaults on individuals in the capital.

In a show of solidarity, protesters maintained a festive atmosphere, lighting flares and chanting slogans. They demanded transparency over the Novi Sad railway disaster and accountability for those responsible. As the movement continues to grow, it represents a major political challenge to Vucic's administration amidst calls for a nationwide general strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)