Left Menu

Massive Protests Rock Belgrade Amid Corruption Allegations

Over 100,000 protesters converged on Belgrade in a significant demonstration against President Aleksandar Vucic. The protests, sparked by a deadly railway station roof collapse, have evolved to challenge government corruption and negligence. The movement now includes a diverse group of students, workers, and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:47 IST
Massive Protests Rock Belgrade Amid Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Massive protests have swept through Belgrade, as over 100,000 demonstrators took to the streets in a bold display against President Aleksandar Vucic's government. The protests were initially triggered by a deadly railway station roof collapse, leading to accusations of corruption and government negligence.

Among the diverse crowd were students, teachers, and farmers, all united in challenging Vucic's 12-year rule. The government has dismissed claims of graft, attributing unrest to foreign interference. Despite largely peaceful demonstrations, incidents of violence were reported, including an attack on protesters by a vehicle and assaults on individuals in the capital.

In a show of solidarity, protesters maintained a festive atmosphere, lighting flares and chanting slogans. They demanded transparency over the Novi Sad railway disaster and accountability for those responsible. As the movement continues to grow, it represents a major political challenge to Vucic's administration amidst calls for a nationwide general strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025