Left Menu

Diploma Dissolution: Akram Imamoglu's Academic Controversy

Istanbul University has annulled Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's diploma due to alleged irregularities with YOK regulations. This action is part of a broader government crackdown on opposition figures. Imamoglu's lawyer disputes the claims, highlighting ongoing tensions between political and educational authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:15 IST
Diploma Dissolution: Akram Imamoglu's Academic Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Istanbul University has annulled the university diploma of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, citing irregularities related to the Higher Education Board's (YOK) regulations, as announced on Tuesday.

This decision occurs against the backdrop of a government crackdown targeting opposition leaders, including Imamoglu. Last week, Imamoglu's lawyer expressed to Reuters that there were no diploma irregularities and anticipated no 'illegal' decision from the authorities.

In a statement, the university detailed that it had discovered 38 individuals, Imamoglu among them, had transferred into its Management Faculty's English-language programme in 1990 under irregular conditions. As a consequence, 10 individuals had their transfers annulled, while the diplomas of the remaining 28 were invalidated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025