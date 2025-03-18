Diploma Dissolution: Akram Imamoglu's Academic Controversy

Istanbul University has annulled the university diploma of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, citing irregularities related to the Higher Education Board's (YOK) regulations, as announced on Tuesday.

This decision occurs against the backdrop of a government crackdown targeting opposition leaders, including Imamoglu. Last week, Imamoglu's lawyer expressed to Reuters that there were no diploma irregularities and anticipated no 'illegal' decision from the authorities.

In a statement, the university detailed that it had discovered 38 individuals, Imamoglu among them, had transferred into its Management Faculty's English-language programme in 1990 under irregular conditions. As a consequence, 10 individuals had their transfers annulled, while the diplomas of the remaining 28 were invalidated.

