Tensions Rise at Jadavpur University Over 'Azad Kashmir' Graffiti and Student Arrests
Soumyadeep Mahanta, a Jadavpur University student, was arrested for alleged involvement in 'Azad Kashmir' graffiti on campus, amid ongoing unrest linked to a vandalism case. The arrests have sparked student protests, with allegations of false implications by police. An FIR has been filed against senior figures involved in the incident.
Soumyadeep Mahanta, a student at Jadavpur University, faced legal consequences after being arrested for his purported role in placing 'Azad Kashmir' graffiti on campus walls. Police have accused the student of participating in activities contributing to protest and unrest within the varsity.
His arrest follows an incident of alleged vandalism on March 1, where an office linked to TMC's non-teaching staff was set ablaze. The capture of another student in connection with the event has intensified scrutiny over these university conflicts.
The events have led to student protests, denouncing police actions as unjust targeting of demonstrators seeking to exercise their rights. Legal actions against state figures, including Education Minister Bratya Basu, have been initiated, marking a heated climate in regional educational politics.
