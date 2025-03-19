Probir Kumar Ghosh: A New Era for Visva-Bharati
Probir Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the permanent vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University after a gap of nearly 15 months. He takes over from Prof Binoy Kumar Saren, who was the interim VC. Ghosh, an alumnus of the university, previously led the ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management.
Probir Kumar Ghosh, a distinguished alumnus of Visva-Bharati University, has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of the institution, according to official announcements.
This marks a significant development for the university, which has been without a permanent vice-chancellor for nearly 15 months, with Ghosh succeeding Prof Binoy Kumar Saren, the recent officiating VC.
The appointment of Ghosh, who has an esteemed background, including his tenure as Director of ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, was confirmed in a communiqué by the Ministry of Education.
