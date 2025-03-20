Left Menu

University of California Implements System-Wide Hiring Freeze Amid Funding Cuts

The University of California has enacted a hiring freeze and cost-saving measures due to federal funding cuts. These cuts threaten vital areas such as research, education, and patient care. Other universities, like Harvard and Stanford, face similar challenges as federal contracts and grants are reduced under the Trump administration.

The University of California has introduced a system-wide hiring freeze and additional budgetary cutbacks to combat federal funding reductions, as announced by President Michael Drake on Wednesday. This decision aims to alleviate the effects of significant financial losses jeopardizing key university functions.

In a correspondence addressing faculty and the student body, Drake outlined efforts to conserve university resources by directing locations to adopt measures like postponing maintenance and limiting business travel expenses. As one of the largest educational establishments, serving nearly 300,000 students and employing over 25,000 faculty, the University faces considerable challenges in maintaining its operational standards.

Drake emphasized the university's vulnerability given recent shifts in policy and budget cuts proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, posing risks to research, education support, and healthcare initiatives. The University of California joins other institutions like Harvard and Stanford that have taken similar steps following the federal government's reduced financial support.

