Physics Wallah Shines with Dual AIR 1 Achievements in GATE 2025

Physics Wallah’s GATE vertical achieved top ranks in GATE 2025: AIR 1 in Electronics & Communications and Instrumentation Engineering. Swarnava Biswas and Kailash Goyal led these successes. The education company continues its impressive performance, with several more top ten ranks across various engineering disciplines, showcasing its commitment to quality education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New Delhi, March 20, 2025: In a remarkable achievement, Physics Wallah's GATE vertical (GATE Wallah) has once again demonstrated its prowess in the GATE 2025 results. This year, they not only repeated their success with an AIR 1 in Electronics & Communications Engineering but also secured an AIR 1 in Instrumentation Engineering.

Leading these triumphs are Swarnava Biswas, a third-year B.Tech student from Kolkata, and Kailash Goyal, a key member of PW's GATE Academics team. Their stellar performances are part of a larger accomplishment where GATE Wallah claimed 14 top ten ranks across multiple streams.

Alakh Pandey, the Founder & CEO of Physics Wallah, attributed this success to the dedication and efforts of his students, which have consistently placed Physics Wallah at the forefront of GATE preparation. Since its founding in 2020, Physics Wallah has grown into a significant educational platform, supported by notable investors, and continues to expand its reach through innovative learning models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

