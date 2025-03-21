Ireland's Minister Sparks New Era in Indo-Irish Relations

In a landmark visit, Ireland's Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless, met with Chief Minister M K Stalin in Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone in relations between Ireland and India.

The visit, which marks the first of its kind by an Irish Minister to the Indian state, underscores Ireland's commitment to bolstering ties in education, trade, and investment. Discussions were held on enhancing educational scholarships, expanding investment opportunities, and positioning Ireland as a strategic gateway for Tamil Nadu businesses seeking to enter the European market.

The visit coincided with global outreach initiatives for Saint Patrick's Day celebrations, facilitated by the Embassy of Ireland and Irish trade agencies. The meetings aim to deepen ties and drive mutual growth across key sectors, signaling a promising future for collaboration between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)