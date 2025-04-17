Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Relief to Unaffected Bengal Teachers

The Supreme Court extended the services of untainted terminated teachers in Bengal, noting the impact on school education. The court mandated the state to start new recruitment by May 31 and finish by December 31. Meanwhile, the services of grade 'C' and 'D' employees remain non-extended.

The Supreme Court provided relief to West Bengal by extending the services of teachers who were terminated but found untainted by the CBI. The decision, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, was made following state submissions highlighting the adverse effects on school education and the time required for fresh recruitments.

The court, however, chose not to extend services for grade 'C' and 'D' employees in state-run and aided schools. Instead, it instructed the state to initiate new recruitment processes by May 31 and complete them by December 31. This directive aims to maintain the educational workflow with minimal disruptions.

Earlier, on April 3, the Supreme Court had invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staff, citing a vitiated and tainted selection process. Upholding the Calcutta High Court's verdict from April 22, 2024, the court ordered the tainted candidates to refund their earnings.

