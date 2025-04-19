Engineering Aspirants Shine as 24 Achieve Perfect Scores in JEE (Main)

In a recent announcement by the National Testing Agency, 24 candidates scored a flawless 100 in the JEE (Main) engineering entrance examination.

With Rajasthan leading in the number of top scorers, the list includes one female candidate. However, the results of 110 candidates suspected of using unfair means have been withheld.

Out of more than 9.92 lakh participants, the agency emphasized that NTA scores are normalized, reflecting relative performance rather than mere percentage marks. Successful candidates will now progress to JEE (Advanced) for IIT admissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)