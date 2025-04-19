Engineering Aspirants Shine as 24 Achieve Perfect Scores in JEE (Main)
Twenty-four candidates achieved a perfect score in the JEE (Main) engineering entrance exam. Rajasthan had the highest number of top scorers, including one woman. Over 9.92 lakh candidates appeared, and results for 110 candidates were withheld due to unfair means. The NTA explained the normalization process of scores.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 09:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent announcement by the National Testing Agency, 24 candidates scored a flawless 100 in the JEE (Main) engineering entrance examination.
With Rajasthan leading in the number of top scorers, the list includes one female candidate. However, the results of 110 candidates suspected of using unfair means have been withheld.
Out of more than 9.92 lakh participants, the agency emphasized that NTA scores are normalized, reflecting relative performance rather than mere percentage marks. Successful candidates will now progress to JEE (Advanced) for IIT admissions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Police Busts Key Figure of International Extortion Syndicate
Punjab Kings Gear Up for IPL 2025 Home Debut Against Rajasthan Royals
Shreyas Iyer Excited for Punjab Kings' Homecoming Against Rajasthan Royals
IPL Clash: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan's Textile Revolution: From Fibre to Fashion