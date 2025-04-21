West Bengal Teachers Demand Justice Amid Recruitment Controversy
Agitated West Bengal teachers commenced an indefinite sit-in outside the WBSSC headquarters after the body failed to release the revised list of the 2016 SSC qualifiers by the Supreme Court-mandated deadline. The teachers are demanding transparency and a comprehensive list of tainted and untainted candidates from all counselling rounds.
In a fervent protest, West Bengal teachers have begun an indefinite sit-in outside the School Service Commission headquarters. The teachers are demanding the release of the revised list of 2016 SSC qualifiers after the recruitment process was annulled by the Supreme Court.
Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar stated a need for legal consultation before making further statements. The protesters clashed with police and blockaded roads, demanding a transparent and comprehensive list of deserving candidates.
The protest stems from allegations of widespread irregularities in the recruitment process, which has left thousands of teachers without jobs. As tensions escalate, the education sector braces for ongoing stand-offs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
