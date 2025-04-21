West Bengal Teachers Demand Justice Amid Recruitment Controversy

In a fervent protest, West Bengal teachers have begun an indefinite sit-in outside the School Service Commission headquarters. The teachers are demanding the release of the revised list of 2016 SSC qualifiers after the recruitment process was annulled by the Supreme Court.

Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar stated a need for legal consultation before making further statements. The protesters clashed with police and blockaded roads, demanding a transparent and comprehensive list of deserving candidates.

The protest stems from allegations of widespread irregularities in the recruitment process, which has left thousands of teachers without jobs. As tensions escalate, the education sector braces for ongoing stand-offs.

(With inputs from agencies.)