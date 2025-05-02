Tragic Repetition: Another Nepali Student's Death at KIIT Sparks Diplomatic Probe
A diplomatic probe is underway after a Nepali student, Prisa Sah, was found dead in her hostel at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Odisha. The incident follows another student's suicide there in February. Nepal engages diplomatically with India as investigations commence.
Nepal launched diplomatic efforts on Friday to investigate the death of Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old Nepali student at KIIT, found dead in her hostel room. This occurred shortly after Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepali student, died by suicide at the same institute in February.
The incident prompted Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba to express condolences and urge a thorough probe. Efforts are being coordinated with Indian authorities, including the Odisha government, police, and the university, to uncover the truth behind Sah's tragic death.
Authorities have described Sah's death as a suspected suicide but are meticulously investigating as no suicide note has been found. The case has sparked protests and a previous police investigation into alleged injustices faced by Nepalese students at the institute.
